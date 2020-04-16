|
Niantic - Samuel Peretz ,80, formerly of Niantic passed away in Plymouth, Mass. April 7, 2020, after a brief illness. Sam graduated New Britain High School in 1958 and Central Connecticut State University shortly after before embarking in a municipal career with the city of Annapolis, Md. followed by moving to the Town of East Lyme.
As the East Lyme Parks and Recreation Director for 33 years, Sam's vision and passion paved the way for the creation of Bridebrook Park, vast improvements to the town beaches and numerous athletic fields. In 2013 he was inducted into the East Lyme Sports Hall of Fame for all of his efforts in providing activities, programs and facilities for town residents to enjoy. Sam's face and compassionate personality were known unanimously throughout town, always garnished with a bucket hat, cigar, and maybe some Dunkin Donuts' munchkins. As a testament to his character and dedication to the town, Bridebrook park was renamed as Samuel M. Peretz Park in 2004.
Sam married his childhood sweetheart, Donna Peterson in March 1959. They celebrated 51 years together before her passing in 2010. He is survived by their four children and spouses, Robin and Paul Neff, Karen and Michael Rak, Kim and David Mok, and Todd and Denise Peretz. Also surviving are nine grandchildren, Shauna Nocery, Kathleen Collins, Naomi Zrenda, Maija Shank, Hadlai Neff, Kaz Rak, Caleb Rak, Chandler Mok, and Tyler Peretz; as well as seven great-grandchildren. Many nieces and nephews, in-laws, and countless friends will also remember Sam fondly.
In light of all the news today and all of the uncertainties in the world, it's people like Samuel Peretz who have established a foundation of community for us all to fall back on. Sam not only created a world of sports and outdoor recreation for the children of East Lyme, but also gave the first job to many, a career break for some, and life-changing compassion to all. Sam, we hope to make you proud.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Day on Apr. 16, 2020