Home

POWERED BY

Services
Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home
84 Montauk Ave.
New London, CT 06320
(860) 443-3600
Visitation
Sunday, May 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home
84 Montauk Ave.
New London, CT 06320
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, May 13, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Ann Melkite Greek Catholic Church
41 Cross Road
Waterford, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Samuel Terminesi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Samuel Velio Terminesi


1946 - 2019 Obituary Flowers
Samuel Velio Terminesi Obituary
New London - Samuel Velio Terminesi, 73, of New London entered eternal life May 9, 2019, in the company of his loving family. He was the beloved husband of George Cornell who survives him. He was born Jan. 6, 1946, in New London the son of the late Duillo "Chet" and Matilda "Tillie" (Collino) Terminesi.

His family will receive relatives and friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Ave. New London. A funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Monday in St. Ann Melkite Greek Catholic Church, 41 Cross Road Waterford.

A complete obit will appear in Saturdays edition of the Day.
Published in The Day on May 10, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.