New London - Samuel Velio Terminesi, 73, of New London entered eternal life May 9, 2019, in the company of his loving family. He was the beloved husband of George Cornell who survives him. He was born Jan. 6, 1946, in New London the son of the late Duillo "Chet" and Matilda "Tillie" (Collino) Terminesi.
His family will receive relatives and friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Ave. New London. A funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Monday in St. Ann Melkite Greek Catholic Church, 41 Cross Road Waterford.
A complete obit will appear in Saturdays edition of the Day.
Published in The Day on May 10, 2019
