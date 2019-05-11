New London - Samuel Velio Terminesi, 73, of New London entered eternal life May 9, 2019, in the company of his loving family. He was born Jan. 6, 1946, in New London, the son of the late Duillo "Chet" and Matilda "Tillie" (Collino) Terminesi.



He attended local schools and graduated from New London High School. He enlisted in the United States Air Force and was honorably discharged in May 1963. He worked many years in merchandise and retail management positions including Two Guys and Caldors. He became a hairstylist in 1978 in Nebraska, and owned his own shop, Sam's Hairport. He returned to Connecticut in 1995 and finished his working career in food sales and delivery. He retired in 1997 after a work injury.



He was united in marriage to George Cornell Aug. 5, 2002, in Milford, Mass. He is survived by his husband George, his only daughter Dana (Terminesi) Ratigan and her husband Todd of Sacramento, Calif.; three grandchildren, Jordyn, Sydney, and Tyson Eastman; a great-granddaughter Devyn Marie Eastman; his sister Helen (Terminesi) Bliven of Waterford, and his ex-wife Susie Terminesi, mother of his daughter. He was predeceased by three sisters, Marie Miceli, Josephine Glaessner, and Jean Bottinelli.



His family will receive relatives and friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Avenue, New London. A funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Monday in St. Ann Melkite Greek Catholic Church, 41 Cross Road, Waterford. Interment will be private.



Donation in his memory to St. Children's research Hospital, 501 St. Jude PL Memphis, TN. 38105-9959