Groton - Sandra I. Rabitaille, 69, of Groton passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital in New London. She was born in New London August 21, 1950, the daughter of the late Tracy and Irene Merritt Affeldt of Groton. She was married to Daniel A. Strasshofer Sr. March 6, 1970, until he passed away August 20, 1991. She was married to David A. Rabitaille November 20, 1994, until he passed away January 27, 2020.
Sandra graduated from Robert E. Fitch Senior High School. During her working years, Sandra was a talented artist and entrepreneur who was best known for her soft-sculptured, "Magic Mobiles," and her Rainbow Tree Gift Stores in Ledyard, Stonington Borough, Niantic and Essex.
Sandra will be sadly missed by her daughter Brandi S. Morrell; son Daniel A. Strasshofer Jr.; sisters Beverly Holmgren and Connie Robinson; brother Tracy Affeldt; and grandchildren, Ashley, Christopher and Daniel. As per Sandra's wishes, the family plans to keep her services private. Please visit www.byles.com to sign the guest book or share a memory.
Published in The Day on Mar. 15, 2020