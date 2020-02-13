Home

POWERED BY

Services
Keohane Funeral Home
785 Hancock Street
Quincy, MA 02170
(617) 773-3551
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 30, 2020
11:30 AM
The Tokeneke Club
Darien, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Van Hoven
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra Johnson "Sandy" Van Hoven


1939 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sandra Johnson "Sandy" Van Hoven Obituary
Hingham, Mass. - Sandra "Sandy" (Johnson) Van Hoven, of Hingham, Mass. died peacefully Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. Born in Newark, N.J. April 1, 1939, she was the daughter of the late Avery Fischer and Nina Ryder Johnson.

She was a graduate of Northfield Mount Hermon School and attended Bennington College. Sandy's curious mind, interests in education, politics and the arts were qualities that she instilled in her children and everyone she touched. Sandy enjoyed a productive career in community education and fundraising with the American Red Cross in Northern New Jersey. Part of a research project by Dr. Terry Brazelton and Johnson & Johnson, she was responsible for implementing a pilot education program for parents of prenatal infants.

As Director of Financial Development, Sandy ran capital campaigns and initiated a number of special events for which she recruited some of her favorite major league sports players, but her signature event was the Jazz Festival. She was recruited and trained as a Disaster Relief Officer by Red Cross-National Headquarters and later named a Development Officer responsible for soliciting in-kind donations for national emergencies and an African famine assignment.

A dedicated worker and wonderful conversationalist, Sandy handled every situation with grace and her lively sense of humor. A long time Mad River Glen skier, Sandy and her husband the late John Emerson Van Hoven honeymooned at the Mad River Barn. She was an intrepid sailor and navigator, a talented artist, lover of literature, jazz aficionado and true sports fan. A member of the Montclair Ski Club, National Ski Patrol, Nyack Boat Club and Corinthians.

She was the devoted mother of Pamela Van Hoven Clark of Rowayton, Tracy Brinkerhoff Van Hoven-Hoyt of Acton, Mass., John Avery "Jay" Van Hoven and his wife Leigh of Nantucket, Mass.; and loving grandmother of Avery Emerson Clark, Caitlin Ryder Clark, Noel Brinkerhoff Hoyt and Keziah Van Hoven Hoyt. Sandra was the dear sister of Susan Johnson of the Netherlands and Stephanie "Polly" Easton and her husband Tom of Colorado and Arizona.

A Celebration of Sandy's life will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, May 30, 2020, at The Tokeneke Club in Darien, CT. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Sandy's name to either the Stark Mountain Foundation "Preserve Our Paradise" at Mad River Glen or to American Red Cross Disaster Relief.
Published in The Day on Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sandra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Keohane Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -