|
|
Ledyard - Sandra Kaye (Mahaffy) Seaton, 79 of Ledyard, was surrounded by her family when she passed away after a courageous battle with cancer July 4, 2019.
She is survived by her loving husband, CAPT James H. Seaton, USNR (Ret.), daughter, Heidi Seaton, daughter and son -in-law, Elizabeth and James Dickerson, son and daughter-in-law, Scott and Heather Seaton, as well as her beloved grandchildren, William and Ciaran Dickerson, and Victoria, Gavin, and Misho Seaton.
A full announcement including details regarding memorial services will follow later this fall. Dinoto Funeral Home, 17 Pearl Street, in Historic Mystic is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The Day on July 7, 2019