Ledyard - Sandra Kaye (Mahaffy) Seaton, 79, of Ledyard, flew on to be with her Lord July 4, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer surrounded by her family at home. She was born Jan. 9, 1940, in Grand Rapids, Mich. to Stanley and Vanda Mahaffy. In 1963, she was married to her lifelong love, James H. Seaton, who survives her.
Sandy obtained her Bachelor of Arts degree in Elementary Education from Michigan State University. Upon graduation, she daringly hitchhiked all over Europe with friends, and over the years made many more friends because of her love of travel. She also held an FAA Private Pilot's License, flew Cessnas, and finally realized a life-long dream when she flew in an open-cockpit biplane several years ago. Sandy was a member of the Ledyard Congregational Church and its Women's Fellowship group for over 50 years, volunteering to work at many church suppers and bazaars where she was renowned for her always sold-out rice pudding and baked beans. She rang the church bell every day at noon for over a year during the Iran hostage crisis. Being involved in things which improved life in the town of Ledyard was important to her; she was a long-term Trustee of the Bill Library. Sandy was well known for her crafts, including stained glass works, pottery, and woodcarvings. Sandy was always an enthusiastic cheerleader for her family's many endeavors; a more wonderful example of a loving spouse and mother could not be imagined.
In addition to her husband Jim, Sandy is also survived by her children, Heidi G. Seaton, Elizabeth A. S. Dickerson, and M. Scot Seaton; her brother, R. Brent Mahaffy; her sister, Karen A. McKnight; and five grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents and her older brother, Ronald A. Mahaffy.
A Celebration of Sandy's life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at the Ledyard Congregational Church, 722 Colonel Ledyard Highway, in Ledyard.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Sandy's name to the would be appreciated.
Published in The Day on Sept. 22, 2019