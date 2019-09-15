|
Friday Harbor, Wash. - Sandra Kersten "Sandy" Chalk, 81, died at her home in Friday Harbor, Wash., Friday evening, Sept. 6, after a sudden and brief struggle with cancer.
Sandy was born in Pittsburgh, Pa., Jan. 3, 1938. After attending college at Boston University, she relocated to New York City for a career in theater. In the mid-1960s, she met Rodney Chalk and joined him in the operation of their successful film production company, which specialized in food and travel features. Together they produced films for major corporations including Pan Am, Corning Glass, Campbell's Soup, Knox Gelatin and the Mexican government among others.
In the early '70s, Rodney and Sandra married and relocated to Stonington and added a new addition to their film crew, their beloved son Dylan. For many years, Rodney, Sandra and Dylan traveled the world making films together. Some of their favorite places were Baja, Mexico; Iran; Hana, Maui; and Paris, France.
In 1992, the Chalks moved to New London's historic Starr Street where Sandy became a wonderful neighbor and community leader. She was the longtime Executive Director of New London Landmarks, where she was instrumental in establishing new programs, visibility for the organization, and long-range plans for the preservation group. While in New London, she blossomed as a writer, publishing historical books for Westerly institutions such as the Washington Bank and the Weekapaug Inn.
After Rodney's death in 2012, Sandy relocated to Seattle to enjoy the affection and adventure of being near Dylan, his wife Margot, and their twin sons, Riley and Jaco, who were the light of her life. In Seattle, she walked everywhere, explored her new city with passion and became involved in several local organizations, including the local film-making scene. She continued her literary endeavors helping her son and a new friend publish successful books. She spent as much time as possible with her grandsons taking in plays, music recitals, soccer matches, baseball games, holidays and other family events. Last year, she relocated to Friday Harbor, joining her new best friend in life, Tom Munsey.
"Mom loved fresh air, night skies, provocative books, fresh food, a great conversation, her family, adventure and travel. She always wanted to live where the mountains meet the sea and she spent her last days in the stunning beauty of the San Juan Islands," recalls her son, Dylan. Sandy's life was full of joy, friendship and community engagement wherever she lived. She was passionate about advocating for social and environmental justice as well as historic preservation, and was as generous a person as you could ever hope to meet. She worked hard; was a superb writer and photographer, well-read, a fabulous host of intimate dinner parties and would always choose the most thoughtful gifts for those she loved. Sandy brought out the best in all who knew her. She will be missed, but always remembered with fondness by her family, friends, co-workers, and neighbors in Washington State and Southeastern Connecticut.
Published in The Day on Sept. 15, 2019