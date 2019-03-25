|
Montville - Sandra Lee Chalifoux, "Sandie," 77, of Oakdale and formerly of Lebanon, passed away at home on March 22, 2019.
Sandie married her beloved husband, Robert, on Aug. 22, 1959. Sandie retired several years ago after a successful career as the administrative secretary in the Guidance Department at Lyman Memorial High School.
Sandie leaves her husband, Bob; children Robert (Lydia) Chalifoux and Glenn (Christine) Chalifoux; two grandchildren; three brothers; and numerous extended family and friends.
Per Sandie's wishes, funeral services will be held privately. Donations in her memory may be made to the Lebanon Historical Society, P.O. Box 151, Lebanon,CT 06249, or the Lebanon Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 51, Lebanon, CT 06249. For online condolences, please visit www.auroramccarthyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Day on Mar. 25, 2019