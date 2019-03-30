|
Waterford - Sandra "Sandi" Lee Norton, 68, of Waterford, wife of Thomas Norton, died unexpectedly Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019, at the Yale-New Haven Hospital. Mrs. Norton was a long-time employee of Stop & Shop in Waterford and East Lyme.
Calling hours are from 10 to Noon, Monday at the Thomas L. Neilan & Sons East Lyme Funeral Home located at 48 Grand St., Niantic. A funeral service will be conducted at noon, followed by interment in Jordan Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be directed to the . A full obituary will be published in Sunday's edition of The Day.
Published in The Day on Mar. 30, 2019
