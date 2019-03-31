Waterford - Sandra "Sandi" Lee Norton, 68, of Waterford, died unexpectedly Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019, at Yale-New Haven Hospital surrounded by her loving family.



She was born in New London Jan. 17, 1951, the daughter of Edward and Mary Johnson Smith. She was a graduate of New London High School, class of 1969. She was an employee of Stop & Shop, for 47 years working in the cash office and customer service at the Waterford and East Lyme Stores.



She married Thomas Norton on Aug. 30, 1998, who survives her. In addition to her husband she is survived by a daughter Tara Campbell and her husband George of Quaker Hill; step-daughter Karen Norton Perry and her husband Todd Perry of Waterford; sister Carol Jackson of Rock Island, IL; grandchildren, Riley Campbell, Maria Shyner and her husband Joe Shyner. She was GG to Kylee, Mason, Kennedy and Evan Shyner. She is also survived by her former husband Michael DeNoia and his wife Susan.



Calling hours are Monday from 10 to 12 noon at the Thomas L. Neilan & Sons East Lyme Funeral Home, 48 Grand St., Niantic. A funeral service will be conducted at noon followed by interment in Jordan Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the . Condolences may be shared on Sandi's memorial page at www.neilanfuneralhome.com. Published in The Day on Mar. 31, 2019