Norwich - Sandra Lizotte, 69, of Norwich, passed away Sept. 9, 2020, at New London Rehab in Waterford. She was born Dec. 22, 1950.



Sandra was a graduate of Norwich Free Academy. While at NFA, she was a member of the color guard and chamber choir. She worked as a banker for many years at Norwich Savings Society, as well as a longtime retail associate at Foxwoods Resort Casino. She had an incredible relationship with her grandson, Anthony. They enjoyed cooking and spending time together. Most of all, she loved letting him do her hair.



She is survived by a son, Lawrence Lizotte of Norwich; a daughter, Sarah Lizotte and her boyfriend Brad Jerad of Canterbury; and grandson Anthony Philopina.



Calling hours will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday Sept. 14, at Church and Allen Funeral Home, 136 Sachem Street, Norwich. Masks are required. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday Sept. 15, at Maplewood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Safe Futures, 16 Jay Street, New London, CT 06320.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store