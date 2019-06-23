|
Norwich - Sandra A. Perry-DaSilva, 74, of Norwich was reunited with her loved ones in heaven June 18, 2019. She is survived by her son Troy M. Perry; granddaughter Tori Perry Pecora; and brother Lawrence Perry (Shirley). Sandra was predeceased by her parents, Della (Pina) and Avilla Perry; brother Dennis Perry; sister Diane Francis; nephew Mark Perry; and niece Kylea Perry.
Calling hours will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 26, at Church & Allen Funeral Home, Sachem St., Norwich. Burial will then be held at Maplewood cemetery.
Published in The Day on June 23, 2019
