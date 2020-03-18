|
Oakdale - Sandra (McNeill) RaVell passed away March 14, 2020. She was born in Atlantic City, N.J. Feb 4, 1943, to the late John and Elizabeth (Marshall) McNeill. Feb 8, 1964, Sandra married her beloved husband William H. RaVell III. As a Coast Guard wife, she lived in Pleasantville, N.J., Staten Island, N.Y., Kaneohe, Hawaii, Cape May, N.J. and Oakdale.
Sandra went back to school to finish her education receiving her Associate of Arts, her Bachelor of Arts from the University of Connecticut and graduated manga cum laude from the University of Connecticut with her master's degree in special education. She taught in Montville, Uncasville, and New London schools and retired from Shepard Hill Elementary School in Plainfield. She loved teaching and was well respected by her colleagues, being chosen as mentor to younger educators.
When not working Sandra enjoyed reading, UCONN Huskies women's basketball, the Patriots, and the leadership of the Obamas. She also loved her cats. But most of all, she treasured the time spent with her grandchildren.
Sandra is survived by her husband of 56 years, retired Coast Guard officer William H RaVell III; her children, Heather RaVell of New London and John RaVell and his wife Jennifer Lucey of Shelburne Vt.; sister Marsha (McNeill) Steet; and grandchildren,Will Strafach of San Francisco, Calif., Sam Strafach of New London, and William RaVell of Shelburne, Vt.. She also leaves behind extended family in New Jersey and many close friends.
In view of current events, services will be scheduled at a later date. To honor Sandy's memory, please consider donating to the CT Humane Society https://cthumane.org/. Please continually check www.montvillefuneralhome.com for updates.
Published in The Day on Mar. 18, 2020