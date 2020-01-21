|
|
Gales Ferry - Sandra Ruth Brocklesby Brown, 65, of Gales Ferry was called home Jan. 20, 2020.
Sandi was born March 1, 1954, to the late Lawrence H. Brocklesby and the Reverend Janet Roberge Brocklesby in Greenfield, Mass.
A 1972 graduate of Greenfield High School, she married Raymond N. Brown Aug. 16, 1975.
She followed her Sailor to Groton; Great Lakes, Ill.; San Diego, Calif.; New Orleans, La.; and Bangor, Wash. before finally returning to Connecticut in 1995.
Their daughter, Meaghan Rebecca, the love of their life, was born while they were stationed in New Orleans.
In addition to her husband and daughter, Sandi leaves behind her two sisters, Debran Brocklesby and her partner Mary Lee of Bernardston, Mass., and Paula Brocklesby of Lincoln Park, N.J.; her nieces, the Reverend Canon Tanya Wallace and her partner Kathy West and their daughter Rebecca of South Hadley, Mass., and Jessica Wallace and her children Jorja Lee and Thomas Lance of Halifax, Vt.; along with several cousins and friends whom she loved dearly.
A "cradle" Episcopalian, Sandi worked tirelessly to improve the lives of many in the community through her many years as the Parish Coordinator and Outreach Chair at Saint David's Episcopal Church, Gales Ferry.
Sandi would like to thank all the Lawrence and Memorial Hospital nurses and doctors who helped her through the 11 1/2 years of her valiant battle with Multiple Myeloma.
A celebration of Sandi's life will be held at 11 a.m. Feb. 8, 2020, at The Episcopal Church of Saints James and Andrew, Greenfield, Mass.
A private interment will be at Green River Cemetery, Greenfield at a date to be determined.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to either the () or the Navy and Marine Corps Relief Society (www.nmcrs.org).
Published in The Day on Jan. 21, 2020