|
|
|
Mystic - Sanford Nelson Billings Jr., 88, of Mystic died Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital. He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 64 years, Christine Fox Billings, who died in April of this year. He is survived by his daughter Sharon Billings-Peay of Waterford.
Funeral services are pending and will be announced in a complete obituary in a later edition of the New London Day.
Donations in his memory may be made to the or Center for Hospice Care, Norwich.
The Dinoto Funeral Home, 17 Pearl Street, Historic downtown Mystic is assisting the family.
Published in The Day on Dec. 15, 2019