Mystic - Sanford Nelson Billings Jr., 88, died Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital. He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 63 years, Christine Fox Billings who died in April 2019.
Nelson was born on June 18, 1931, at Darling Hill Farm in Stonington, the son of Sanford Nelson Billings Sr. and Myrtle Irene (Bennett) Billings. He attended Stonington High School and later graduated from Fitch High School in Groton. He served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War.
Nelson worked for Davis Standard in Mystic and Pawcatuck and later worked for Wyman Gorman in Groton until his retirement. His co-workers remember him as "Zeke."
He was a president of the Davis Standard Employees Credit Union, a member of Old Mystic Fire Department, a member of Coastal Lodge 57, a 33rd Degree Mason, a member of the Shriners and a member of the Groton Lodge of Elks. Nelson enjoyed Connecticut Sun basketball, UCONN Women Basketball and the Boston Red Sox.
In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his brother Coddington Billings. Nelson is survived by his daughter Sharon Billings Peay; granddaughters, Olivia and Julia Peay; nieces, Wendy (Gary) Ehrhardt, Alison Billings and Suzanne Billings; and nephew Philip (Kristine) Billings; as well as great-nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family would like to thank the Burnett's Corner neighbors, especially Ken and Phil, for their special kindness.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at the Dinoto Funeral Home, 17 Pearl Street, Mystic. Burial with full military honors will follow immediately in Union Cemetery, North Stonington.
Memorial donations may be made to the , Office of Development, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa FL 33607 or to the Center for Hospice Care, 227 Dunham Street, Norwich CT 06360.
Published in The Day on Dec. 22, 2019