Norwich - Sara Delia Vega, 74, a longtime Norwich resident went home to be with the Lord March 13, 2019.
Born in Vega Baja, Puerto Rico Nov. 20, 1944, she was the daughter of the late Demetrio and Inocencia Sostre. Sara graduated from New London High School and continued her education in business in New York.
Services honoring Sara will be held at 10 a.m. for condolences with a service at 11 a.m. Friday, March 29, 2019, at New Life Christian Fellowship, 1729 Center Groton Rd in Ledyard.
Following the service, interment will be at Colonel Ledyard Cemetery in Groton.
Published in The Day on Mar. 24, 2019
