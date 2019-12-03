|
Waterford - Sara P. Cianci, of Waterford entered eternal life Nov. 29, 2019, in the company of her loving family. She was born Sept. 21, 1921, in New London the daughter of the late Antoni and Paraska (Pavlova) Plikus.
She was the beloved wife of the late Angelo Cianci.
A funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Thursday, from the Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Ave., New London. Interment will follow in Jordan Cemetery, Waterford.
A complete obit will appear in Wednesday's edition of The Day.
Published in The Day on Dec. 3, 2019