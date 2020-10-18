1/
Sara T. Guido
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Uncasville - Sara T. Guido, 73, of Uncasville died Monday Oct. 12, 2020, at her residence. Sara was born March 1, 1947, in Burlington, Vt. to Robert and Lorraine Douglas Taylor. She graduated from Norwich Free Academy in 1965. She later attended Mitchell College, and the University of New Haven.

Sara worked at Electric Boat for nearly 34 years in human resources. She retired in 2011, but continued to work at EB as a consultant until the fall of 2019.

For more on Sara, service schedule and donation Information, please visit www.byles.com. A complete obituary will appear in Thursday's edition of The Day.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Day on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Avery Stoddard Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
BYLES Memorial Home
99 HUNTINGTON ST
New London, CT 06320-6617
(860) 442-0343
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved