Uncasville - Sara T. Guido, 73, of Uncasville died Monday Oct. 12, 2020, at her residence. Sara was born March 1, 1947, in Burlington, Vt. to Robert and Lorraine Douglas Taylor. She graduated from Norwich Free Academy in 1965. She later attended Mitchell College, and the University of New Haven.Sara worked at Electric Boat for nearly 34 years in human resources. She retired in 2011, but continued to work at EB as a consultant until the fall of 2019.For more on Sara, service schedule and donation Information, please visit www.byles.com . A complete obituary will appear in Thursday's edition of The Day.

