Uncasville - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Sara Taylor Guido Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at her residence. Sara was born in Burlington, Vt. March 1, 1947, to the late Robert and Lorraine Douglas Taylor. Sara spent most of her youth in Vermont before her moving to Connecticut, where she graduated from Norwich Free Academy in 1965. She later attended Mitchell College and the University of New Haven.
Sara worked at Electric Boat for nearly 34 years, where she enjoyed a long career in Human Resources that included training, employment, security, and benefits where she made many long lasting friendships. She retired in 2011, but continued to work at EB as a consultant until the Fall of 2019.
Although she spent most of her life in Southeastern Connecticut, her deep love for Vermont was present throughout, and she looked forward to visiting, especially during the Fall.
An avid reader, she surrounded herself with a vast collection of books and always had a good read in hand. She imparted her love of reading to her grandchildren, and enjoyed spending time with them at local libraries.
Sara is survived by daughter Elizabeth and her former husband, Scott Lyford of Easthampton, Mass.; son David and his fiancée Caroline Thomas and her daughter Helena of Groton; brothers, Robert Taylor and his wife Joan of Orange Beach, Ala. and John Taylor of Pawcatuck; sister Jane Nelson and her partner Jon Provost of Waterford. She leaves behind her beloved grandchildren, Taylor and Jack Lyford of Easthampton, Mass., Anna, Katherine and Lila Guido all of Groton. Her love for them was immeasurable and they will greatly miss their adored "Sashi". She also leaves her former husband and friend, Paul Guido of Westminster, Vt.; as well as extended family, Mark and Paula Guido, and Stephanie Henry and husband Jared of Waterford; and several nieces and nephews.
Her kindness, good-nature, and wit enriched the lives of many. She enjoyed spending time and taking rides with her companion, Robert "Mac" McCarthy and was a devoted best friend to Leslie Marquis.
Friends are invited to attend a graveside service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at Avery Stoddard Cemetery in Gales Ferry. Due COVID-19 masks must be worn and social distancing is required. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. Donations can be made in Sara's memory to the Groton Public Library, 52 Newtown Road, Groton, CT 06340. Please visit www.byles.com
to sign the online register or to share a memory.