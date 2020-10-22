1/1
Sara Taylor Guido
1947 - 2020
Uncasville - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Sara Taylor Guido Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at her residence. Sara was born in Burlington, Vt. March 1, 1947, to the late Robert and Lorraine Douglas Taylor. Sara spent most of her youth in Vermont before her moving to Connecticut, where she graduated from Norwich Free Academy in 1965. She later attended Mitchell College and the University of New Haven.

Sara worked at Electric Boat for nearly 34 years, where she enjoyed a long career in Human Resources that included training, employment, security, and benefits where she made many long lasting friendships. She retired in 2011, but continued to work at EB as a consultant until the Fall of 2019.

Although she spent most of her life in Southeastern Connecticut, her deep love for Vermont was present throughout, and she looked forward to visiting, especially during the Fall.

An avid reader, she surrounded herself with a vast collection of books and always had a good read in hand. She imparted her love of reading to her grandchildren, and enjoyed spending time with them at local libraries.

Sara is survived by daughter Elizabeth and her former husband, Scott Lyford of Easthampton, Mass.; son David and his fiancée Caroline Thomas and her daughter Helena of Groton; brothers, Robert Taylor and his wife Joan of Orange Beach, Ala. and John Taylor of Pawcatuck; sister Jane Nelson and her partner Jon Provost of Waterford. She leaves behind her beloved grandchildren, Taylor and Jack Lyford of Easthampton, Mass., Anna, Katherine and Lila Guido all of Groton. Her love for them was immeasurable and they will greatly miss their adored "Sashi". She also leaves her former husband and friend, Paul Guido of Westminster, Vt.; as well as extended family, Mark and Paula Guido, and Stephanie Henry and husband Jared of Waterford; and several nieces and nephews.

Her kindness, good-nature, and wit enriched the lives of many. She enjoyed spending time and taking rides with her companion, Robert "Mac" McCarthy and was a devoted best friend to Leslie Marquis.

Friends are invited to attend a graveside service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at Avery Stoddard Cemetery in Gales Ferry. Due COVID-19 masks must be worn and social distancing is required. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. Donations can be made in Sara's memory to the Groton Public Library, 52 Newtown Road, Groton, CT 06340. Please visit www.byles.com to sign the online register or to share a memory.
Published in The Day on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Avery Stoddard Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
BYLES Memorial Home
99 HUNTINGTON ST
New London, CT 06320-6617
(860) 442-0343
Memories & Condolences
13 entries
October 21, 2020
Sara, I had known you all my life, you were considered family. My mother and you were so close, I want to thank you for being there for my mother and siblings in our times of need. You always had a kind ear and a warmth to your soul. My condolences to David and Betsy and all family and friends who we fortunate enough to have her in their life.
Christopher Marquis
Family
October 20, 2020
Sara ,
We were High School sweethearts and married at just eighteen. We were just kids really and trying hard to find our way
We were married for twelve years and you gave me many sweet memories and two great children.
I pray that you are at peace.
Paul
Paul Guido
Family
October 20, 2020
Jane, I am so sorry to hear of the loss of your sister. Please know that you are in my thoughts and prayers.
Kristen Gleason
Coworker
October 19, 2020
Jane - Very sorry to hear the news about your sister. Sara was always very helpful, and such a great asset to the HR organization within EB - She will greatly missed! My thoughts are with you during this difficult time.
Diane Cain
Friend
October 19, 2020
Sara and I were classmates at the Norwich Free Academy in addition to being coworkers at Electric Boat. Often we would reminisce about our youthful days of high school. Aw how she had a wonderful laugh about them. As a coworker she was always helpful and thorough in our dealings. Sara was truly a wonderful lady and will be surely missed.
David Elks
Friend
October 19, 2020
Our sincere sympathies to Sara’s family; we send our prayers for Sara and all of you. To Anna, sweet girl, we know that you had a special bond with your dear Sashi, and she will be forever in your heart. Hold on to your memories and know that Sashi will always be with you. We love you.
Linda and Dan (Noni & Papa) Richmond
Linda Richmond
Friend
October 18, 2020
I miss my dearest girlfriend, Sara. We have been bestie friends since we were 15 when Sara and her family moved “down the hill” from us. I will never forget the first night I met Sara when she came over to introduce herself while I was babysitting next door. That was the beginning of a lifelong friendship that will remain in my memory and heart forever. Rest in the arms of the Lord God my dear friend.
Toni Hedrick
Friend
October 18, 2020
Jane, so sorry to hear about your Sisters passing. Sara was always so nice to me and so helpful to anyone who had a question with benefits. Sara will be greatly missed. Lynn and I's thoughts prayers are with you and your family at this time.
Steve Alger
Coworker
October 18, 2020
Sara was a wonderful friend and co-worker. I will truly miss her.
Peggy SanJuan
Friend
October 18, 2020
Sara, we enjoyed our NFA years. Our escapades with boyfriends will always be in my heart. Love
you, Carolyn
Carolyn Valluzzi
Friend
October 18, 2020
Sara, you have a special spot in my heart. Will always remember the laughs we had when we worked together for a short time at the EB Benefits Office. You will be missed. My deepest sympathy the the loving family she left behind. Rest in Peace❤
Rosie Lo Monaco
Coworker
October 18, 2020
Dear Jane, I am so sorry to hear of your sister's passing, my prayers and thoughts are with you and your family - God Bless!!
Beth Farbotka
Friend
October 17, 2020
I am so sad to hear that you passed. You were a funny and amazing person and co worker. I learned so much working with you in the benefits office at EB. Thank you so much. You will be missed.
Tobie Files
Coworker
