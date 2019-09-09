|
Jackson Township, N.J. - Sarah Genevieve Walther, 21, of Jackson Township, N.J., passed away peacefully Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, New Brunswick, N.J. She was born in Langhorne, Pa. and resided in Princeton Junction, N.J. prior to settling in Jackson Township 13 years ago.
Sarah was a 2019 graduate of Jackson Regional Day School.
In May of 2019, Sarah celebrated her 21st birthday at the Lakewood Country Club with 50 of her closest family and friends. Sarah was a Special Needs Ambassador and poster child for the Jackson Elks #2744. She was sponsored by them to attend Camp Moore for several summers. She also was sponsored by the "Make A Wish" Foundation to attend Disneyworld with her family. She attended the signing of "Rett Syndrome Awareness Day" at the statehouse in Trenton, N.J., and also participated in Mercer Miracle League Baseball.
Sarah was a "girly girl" who loved clothes and lots of bling. Some of the things she enjoyed were attending Rutgers basketball games, going to the beaches in Cape May and Point Pleasant, shopping at the mall, going to the movies with her nurses, getting "dressed up" for her yearly proms, riding her special bike, horseback riding, and listening to music. She was especially fond of her many doctors and nurses who cared for her.
Sarah is survived by her loving parents, Brien and Maureen Walther of Jackson Twp.; her brother Patrick Walther of Jackson Twp.; her maternal grandparents David and Elinor Cassidy of Bridgton, Maine; her paternal grandparents David and Myra Walther of Princeton Junction, N.J.; her grandmother, Wendy Walther of Waterford; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend her visitation from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at the George S. Hassler Funeral Home, 980 Bennetts Mills Road, Jackson Twp., NJ 08527.
Her funeral liturgy will be offered at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at St. Aloysius Roman Catholic Church, 935 Bennetts Mills Road, Jackson Twp. Please gather at 9:15 a.m. at the church. Interment will follow.
If so desired, contributions may be made in Sarah's memory to Give Kids the World, 210 S. Bass Road, Kissimmee, FL 34746, and would be greatly appreciated. www.gktw.org.
