Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
(847) 229-8822
Memorial service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Saul B. Kadin

Saul B. Kadin Obituary
New London - Saul B. Kadin, 85, beloved husband of Susan, nee Frank for 58 years, passed away Jan. 3, 2020.

Loving father of Alan (Jackie) Kadin and Janet (Eric) Giesser.Proud grandfather of Hannah and Trent Kadin; Ella and Hadley Geisser. Caring brother of the late Murray (Barbara) Kadin and Sheldon Kadin.

Memorial service 11 a.m. Monday, at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 8851 Skokie Blvd (at Niles Center Road), Skokie. Interment private.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name may be made to the Jewish .

Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com.
Published in The Day on Jan. 7, 2020
