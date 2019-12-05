|
Mystic - Scott A. Coombe, 57, of Mystic died unexpectedly Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at home.
Born in New London he was the son of Patricia (Whittle) Coombe of Mystic and the late Gene F. Coombe Sr.
Scott was a self-employed carpenter for many years in the New London County area.
He enjoyed playing the drums, cooking, kayaking and nature. He loved his dogs especially Snickers. Scott had a big heart and was always helping others. He will be truly missed.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his four children, Chelsea Pinckney and Jacob Coombe of Waterford, Erin Coombe of Norwich and Reyanna Coombe of Vermont; his siblings, Robin Broadsky (Charles) of Mystic, Gene F. Coombe Jr. (Renee) of Salem, Michael Coombe (Cynthia) of North Stonington, Wendy Jaillet (James) of Ivoryton, Kathryn Pickowitz (David) of Quaker Hill and Patrick Coombe (Suzanne) of Westerly, RI. and numerous nieces and nephews.
His family will receive relatives and friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, at the Mystic Funeral Home located on Route 1 in Mystic. A service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, at the funeral home. Following the service, his burial will be at St. Patrick Cemetery, Mystic.
In lieu of flowers the family requests any donations be made to SCADD Lebanon Pines.
Published in The Day on Dec. 5, 2019