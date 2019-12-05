Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mystic Funeral Home - Mystic
Route 1 51 Williams Ave.
Mystic, CT 06355
(860) 536-2888
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mystic Funeral Home - Mystic
Route 1 51 Williams Ave.
Mystic, CT 06355
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Mystic Funeral Home - Mystic
Route 1 51 Williams Ave.
Mystic, CT 06355
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Scott Coombe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Scott A. Coombe

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Scott A. Coombe Obituary
Mystic - Scott A. Coombe, 57, of Mystic died unexpectedly Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at home.

Born in New London he was the son of Patricia (Whittle) Coombe of Mystic and the late Gene F. Coombe Sr.

Scott was a self-employed carpenter for many years in the New London County area.

He enjoyed playing the drums, cooking, kayaking and nature. He loved his dogs especially Snickers. Scott had a big heart and was always helping others. He will be truly missed.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his four children, Chelsea Pinckney and Jacob Coombe of Waterford, Erin Coombe of Norwich and Reyanna Coombe of Vermont; his siblings, Robin Broadsky (Charles) of Mystic, Gene F. Coombe Jr. (Renee) of Salem, Michael Coombe (Cynthia) of North Stonington, Wendy Jaillet (James) of Ivoryton, Kathryn Pickowitz (David) of Quaker Hill and Patrick Coombe (Suzanne) of Westerly, RI. and numerous nieces and nephews.

His family will receive relatives and friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, at the Mystic Funeral Home located on Route 1 in Mystic. A service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, at the funeral home. Following the service, his burial will be at St. Patrick Cemetery, Mystic.

In lieu of flowers the family requests any donations be made to SCADD Lebanon Pines.
Published in The Day on Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Scott's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mystic Funeral Home - Mystic
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -