Home

POWERED BY

Services
Crevasse Simple Cremation - Jacksonville
8380 Baymeadows Rd., Suite 10
Jacksonville, FL 32256
(904) 990-5274
Resources
More Obituaries for Scott Oefinger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Scott Herbert Oefinger


1958 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Scott Herbert Oefinger Obituary
Old Lyme - Scott Herbert Oefinger, 60, of Jacksonville, Fla. died at his home Sunday, July 17, 2019. He was born in Meriden Aug. 6, 1958, to Herbert and Joan (Smith) Oefinger.

Scott grew up in Old Lyme and was a 1976 graduate of Lyme-Old Lyme High School where he excelled in academics. He was on the fencing, chess, and ski teams, and played in the band. Scott received his Bachelor of Science Degree in applied mathematics from the University of New Haven and went on to receive his Ph.D. He worked in information technology as a senior developer and was recently in retirement.

Scott will be forever in our hearts.

Private family services will be held.
Published in The Day on Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Scott's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now