Old Lyme - Scott Herbert Oefinger, 60, of Jacksonville, Fla. died at his home Sunday, July 17, 2019. He was born in Meriden Aug. 6, 1958, to Herbert and Joan (Smith) Oefinger.
Scott grew up in Old Lyme and was a 1976 graduate of Lyme-Old Lyme High School where he excelled in academics. He was on the fencing, chess, and ski teams, and played in the band. Scott received his Bachelor of Science Degree in applied mathematics from the University of New Haven and went on to receive his Ph.D. He worked in information technology as a senior developer and was recently in retirement.
Scott will be forever in our hearts.
Private family services will be held.
Published in The Day on Aug. 14, 2019