McKinney, Texas - Scott Joseph Bliven, 51, of McKinney, Texas passed away Aug. 22, 2020, and was welcomed into the embrace of our Heavenly Father. He was born June 4, 1969, to Fred "Buddy" Allyn Bliven and Helen Frances (Terminesi) Bliven in New London.
Scott grew up in Waterford, and was a 1987 graduate of Waterford High School. He earned his bachelor's degree in education from Central Connecticut State University in New Britain. Scott taught and worked in medical sales throughout his life. Most recently, he worked as a structural analyst in the foundation inspection industry. Scott loved to laugh and enjoyed music and sports. Fun fact: Scott still holds the javelin record at Waterford High School that he set 33 years ago in 1987, 203 feet 9 inches. Scott most of all cherished being a dad to his children.
He is survived by his daughter, Paxtyn Anne Bliven; son, Bryce Thomas Bliven; their mother, Christina Wolfe, all of McKinney, Texas; his mother, Helen Bliven, brother, Bruce Bliven and wife, Janet, and his sister, Traci Bliven Susi, all of Waterford and his brother-in-law, Jeff Susi of Mystic; several nephews and nieces; and many other loving family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Fred Bliven.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home Chapel, 2525 Central Expressway North, Allen, Texas. The service will also be live streamed on the Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Facebook page; and a recorded video will be available following the funeral service on Scott's obituary page. To convey condolences or to sign an online registry, please visit TJMfuneral.com
.