Montville Funeral Home of Church & Allen
53 Norwich New London Tpke
Uncasville, CT 06382
(860) 889-2374
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Scott Patrick "Scottie" Martell


1996 - 2019
Scott Patrick "Scottie" Martell Obituary
Westerly - Scott "Scottie" Patrick Martell, 22, our loving son, passed away Oct. 15, 2019. Scottie was born Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28, 1996, to Scott B. Martell and his mother of unconditional love, Patricia (Vars) Martell.

After graduating from Westerly High School, he attended Three Rivers Community College to pursue a computer-aided drafting certificate. Scott had an interest in the stock market and dabbled in day trading, stocks, and crypto currencies. He loved the Los Angeles Lakers and the New England Patriots.

Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at the Montville Funeral Home of Church and Allen, 53 Norwich, New London Tpke. Uncasville

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in his name may be made to any mental health organizations in Connecticut or Rhode Island of the donor's choice.

For an online condolence, please visit www.montvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Day on Oct. 22, 2019
