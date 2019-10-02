|
Waterford - Scott R. Harris, 61, a local plumbing and heating contractor from Waterford died peacefully Sunday.
He was born in New London the son of Grant Harris and Donna Fisher and the father of Sabrina Kudrick.
A complete obituary will be published in a future edition of The Day.
Byles Memorial Home, New London is assisting the family.
In lieu of flowers donations should go to the Connecticut Humane Society, 169 Old Colchester Rd., Quaker Hill, CT 06375
Published in The Day on Oct. 2, 2019