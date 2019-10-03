|
Waterford - Scott Richard Harris passed to be with his relatives Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. He graduated from East Lyme High School in 1977 and went to work for Sears Automotive and Cable TV as an installer.
In 1982, he joined the Army with the 509th Airborne Infantry Battalion. While stationed in Vicenza, Italy he met Michela Gottardi and they married in 1983. In 1987, they welcomed their daughter Sabrina, who was the apple of his eye.
Scott worked in the pipefitting, plumbing and steamfitting trade for over 30 years. As a master plumber, he owned and operated Harris Plumbing & Heating.
Those who knew Scott can attest to what a "one of a kind" person he was. He loved to have fun no matter what he was doing and would stop at nothing to make you happy or laugh. His generosity with family, friends and acquaintances was endless.
His kindness did not stop with people; it extended to animals as well. Scott loved his animals without bounds. Throughout the years, a handful of lucky rescue cats entered his life and were given his unconditional affection. The deer and wild animals of Waterford also partook in his hospitality.
Other passions of Scott were motorcycle riding, fishing, lobstering and gardening. His passion for the water started at a young age, alongside his father and brothers. It brought him peace and that is where he will be scattered to rest.
The world lost the most unique, loving and gentle soul far too soon. Please do something kind for someone today in honor of Scott.
He leaves behind his daughter, Sabrina Kudrick; friend and former wife, Michela Harris; mother Donna Fisher; siblings, Ellen Harris, Lauren Brewer and Keith Harris; nieces and nephews, Sheena Harris, Ryan Harris, Brittany Harris, Jeremy Harris, Caitlin Brewer Dodd, Victor Brewer and Mitchell Brewer; son-in-law Joseph Kudrick; his cats, Fergus and Arly; and lastly, an abundance of friends and neighbors, all of whom he loved dearly.
He was predeceased by his father Grant W. Harris; brother Grant M. Harris; and cats, Buddy and Pumpkin.
The family will be holding a Celebration of Scott's Life between noon and 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, at the Waterford VFW, 382 Boston Post Road, Waterford.
In lieu of flowers please make donations in his memory to Connecticut Humane Society, 169 Old Colchester Rd., Quaker Hill, CT 06375.
