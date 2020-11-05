1/1
Scott William Larson
Pawcatuck - Scott William Larson, 60, passed away from glioblastoma Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at home with family at his side.

Scott was a 1978 graduate of Stonington High School, after which he earned a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering from The University of Colorado Boulder. Scott worked for over 15 years as an engineer at the Electric Boat Division of General Dynamics. In his late 20s, he dealt with an onset of mental illness, which he managed for the remainder of his life. For more than 20 years he worked as a security guard at Foxwoods Casino until cancer interfered.

He married Janice (Donovan) Larson of Pawcatuck in 1989, and they had a son, Erik Larson, now of Lebanon, N.H. Scott was intelligent, creative, funny, focused, thoughtful, and generous. He loved playing and listening to music, including piano, jazz, and The Grateful Dead. He was a skilled amateur golfer who spent countless hours reading books, watching videos, and practicing at the driving range to improve his game. He frequently played Elmridge and Shennecossett golf courses and liked to share tips with others to help improve their stroke, even if they did not ask for advice ;). He also practiced paper folding, completing many intricate origami models of great difficulty.

Scott was born July 19, 1960, in New London to parents, Carl O. Larson and Jane Larson, formerly of Stonington. He is survived by his son Erik; brother David Larson of Milford; sister Amy Larson Rhodes and her husband Erik of Northampton, Mass.; his former wife Janice; nieces, Melanie Robinson, Sylvia Rhodes, and Linnea Rhodes; several aunts, uncles and cousins.

The family will hold a service of remembrance at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to The American Cancer Society or The Smilow Cancer Hospital at Yale New Haven.

Published in The Day on Nov. 5, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
