Norwich - Sean Michael Bannon "Seany, Pops", 40, of Norwich passed away unexpectedly Jan. 23, 2020. He was born Nov. 26, 1979, to Michael (Margaret) Bannon of Pennsylvania and Megan Zopf of New Hampshire.
Pops was the most genuine and kindest man who made the world a little brighter. He was an avid Boston Bruins fan who spent much of his life either playing or coaching hockey. Sean enjoyed spending his free time surrounded by family and friends, but also enjoyed being home or at the park with his pup companion, Chloe. He touched many people's lives, was well loved, and will be missed by everyone who has ever had the pleasure of meeting him.
Besides his loving parents, he is survived by his children, Andrew Bannon, Amanda Brenner, and Jordan Brenner of Lebanon, Mikaylah Mejias of Norwich, and Jason Brenner of Ohio. He also leaves behind a brother Joey (Abby) Afienko of Michigan; sister April Spencer of New Hampshire; nephew Damien Afienko; nieces, Danika Afienko, Danielle Afienko and Caylee Mangouranen; his grandchildren Elizabeth, Katherine, Victoria, and soon to be Baby Boulay; as well as his maternal grandmother, Arlene Wise and several aunts, uncles and cousins respectively.
Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Labenski Funeral Home, 107 Boswell Avenue, Norwich. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to Dana Farber Cancer Institute in memory of Sean Bannon to support cancer research and patient care at: Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA, 02284 or via www.dana-farber.org/gift.
Please visit www.labenskifuneralhome.com to leave an online condolence for Sean's family.
Published in The Day on Jan. 29, 2020