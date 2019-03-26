Old Lyme - Seraphine "Boo Boo" Viator Jr., born Feb. 7, 1941, in New Bedford, Mass., to the late Seraphine Viator and Emily Moller Viator, entered into his home in Heaven at age 78 March 9, 2019, in Old Saybrook.



Seraphine served in the Air Force and was a New Bedford Fisherman for over 50 years. He and his wife, Janet Stone Viator, residents of Old Lyme, celebrated 40 years of marriage. His hobbies included farming, fishing, horseback riding, and antiquing.



He was predeceased by his son, Stephen Viator, a New Bedford Fisherman who was lost at sea in 2003; brother, Richard Viator; and sister, Emily Costa. Seraphine is survived by his son, David Viator (sp. Linda); daughters, Nancy Goyette, Jessica Gentilucci, Emily Merriam (sp. Jeff); step-daughter, Sophie Marsh (sp. Geoff); daughter-in-law, Billie Jo Viator; brother, Robert Viator and wife Carla; sister, Marjorie Denault; brother-in-law, Richard Costa, and sister-in-law, Donna Witham. He will be greatly missed by his 22 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, family and friends.



The family invites donations in Seraphine's name to the . Friends and family are welcome to attend the graveside service, officiated by Pastor John Westerholm, at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 30, at Duck River Cemetery, 16 McCurdy Road (GPS), Old Lyme, Connecticut, 06371. Published in The Day on Mar. 26, 2019