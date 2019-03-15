Stonington - Seth F. Wakeman, at the age of 88, of Stonington, died Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019 as the result of an unexpected accident in Mystic.



He was the loving husband of 35 years to Joanna "Joey" (Cochrane) Wakeman who sadly, also died due to an unexpected accident on Saturday, Mar. 9th.



Born in Springfield and raised in Northampton, Mass., he enlisted in the U.S. Navy serving four years, honorably discharged in 1955 as a Petty Officer 2nd Class. Following his military service, Seth attended Nichols Jr. College graduating in 1958. He eventually went on to earn his B.S. in Finance, from NYU.



A resident of Stonington for the past 18 years, Seth previously resided on Martha's Vineyard.



Seth spent most of his working career in the field of Banking as a loan officer and branch manager for the former Hartford National Bank in Mystic and General Manager at Pfizer Employee's Credit Union for many years. He was also employed at the former Poole's Fish Market on Martha's Vineyard. He retired in 1999.



Throughout his professional career and during his retirement years, Seth dedicated his time volunteering and giving back to many organizations in the surrounding communities.



He formerly served on numerous municipal town levels and held several positions in the non-profit sector, including VP for Save the Haley Farm and Treasurer of the Pequotsepsos Wildlife Sanctuary. Seth was a longtime and active member in the Rotary Club of Mystic for over fifty years, serving as Past President and a member and charter member of the Vineyard Rotary Club. In 2003, he was introduced and became a member of the Odd Fellows Stonington Lodge #26 (I.O.O.F.) and was Treasurer since 2005. Seth was also a member, past President and was currently serving as Vice-President of the Quiambaug Vol. Fire Company in Stonington and a member of the Fire Police Unit during his active time within the department. With his strong background and knowledge in Finance, Seth was able to serve Fairview and many other organizations over the years. In addition to his many civic duties, he loved being near the ocean, fishing, lobstering and shellfishing.



Seth is survived by his three sons, Peter Wakeman of Narragansett, R.I., David Wakeman of Noank and Andrew Wakeman and his wife, Miriam, of San Diego, Calif.; three step-sons, Michael Losacano of Niantic, David Losacano of Mystic and William Losacano and his wife, Siri, of Norway; and a granddaughter, Molly.



A joint celebration of Seth and Joanna's life will held from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, Mar. 18, at the Mystic Funeral Home located on Route 1 in Mystic. For those wishing to locate the funeral home with GPS, please use 51 Williams Ave. Mystic, for the physical address. A private burial will be held on Martha's Vineyard.



In remembering Seth, please consider a donation in his memory to the Rotary Club of Mystic PO Box 153 Mystic, CT. 06355. Published in The Day on Mar. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary