New London - Seth Sebastian Ortiz Morales, 21, of New London went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. Born August 10, 1999, in Guayama, Puerto Rico, he was the beloved son of Robert Ortiz and Milca Morales.
From an early age, Seth's family knew he would become someone very special. His kind and generous soul, and good-hearted sense of humor, put a smile on the faces of everyone around him. As he grew older, Seth was determined to experience every adventure life had to offer. He was amazed by the heroes in war movies and was inspired by their sense of duty and honor. In many ways, Seth was already a hero to his peers.
He excelled in the Junior ROTC program at New London High School and always took the time to mentor and encourage members who may have been struggling or falling behind. As a participant in the Writer's Block performing arts program, Seth was terrified to present himself on stage to an audience; but he overcame his fears and discovered a new talent for the arts, often earning himself the lead or major roles. He participated on the New London High football and wrestling teams and never failed to show confidence and strength in his athletic pursuits. No matter what he was doing, he never wanted to let anyone down.
Seth's immense pride for his family and his country led him to join the U.S Marine Corps after high school. He served honorably in various locations across the United States and was most recently stationed at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina. Seth was consistently devoted to the needs of his friends and family and would do whatever he could to help them. A compassionate and gentle friend, brother, and son, Seth will always be forever loved and missed, and he will never leave the hearts of those who love him dearly.
Seth is survived by his parents, Robert and Milca; and his sister, Izellah Ortiz.
Seth's family will receive friends from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25, at the Woyasz & Son Funeral Service, 11 Jerome Road, Uncasville. All guests are asked to practice social distancing and wear masks while inside the funeral home. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 26, at the funeral home. A burial ceremony with military honors will take place at St. Mary Cemetery in New London following the funeral service.
