New London - The Honorable Seymour L. Hendel passed away peacefully at home Oct. 25, 2020, after a brief illness. He leaves his loving wife of 69 years, Patricia T. Hendel.
Judge Hendel was a pillar of the New London community. He attended Harbor and Bulkeley Schools in New London. After attending college at Columbia and law school at Harvard, he returned to New London to practice law and raise his family near his parents and in-laws. After several decades, he was honored to be appointed to the Connecticut Superior Court, where he served as presiding judge on both the criminal and civil divisions and as Administrative Judge, finishing his career as a senior judge.
Judge Hendel, with his extended family, believed that giving back to the community is critical, and he gave in so many ways. He served in various charitable roles over the years and generously supported numerous causes, both local and national. Among the community and charitable organizations, he either actively supported or contributed to the Eastern Connecticut Symphony, Temple Emanu-el, Columbia College, and many arts and cultural organizations. Judge Hendel was the first president of, and organized, the Jewish Community Council of Greater New London (now the Jewish Federation of Eastern Connecticut). He also served as president of the Eastern Connecticut Symphony, among other leadership roles in the community.
Nothing was more important to Judge Hendel than his family. He leaves three children, Douglas and his wife Ellen Lautenberg of Westport, Clifford and his wife Catherine Armand of Madrid, Spain, and Caroline and her husband Dr. John Wysolmerski of New Haven. His children, their spouses, his seven grandchildren, and his beloved great-grandson were his pride and joy. Judge Hendel shared his love of travel, the mountains, music, UCONN women's basketball, Spanish croquetas and sangria, super special "Igor drinks" and Michael's Dairy ice cream with each and every one of them. He and Pat took each grandchild on a special 16th birthday trip. Beginning with their 50th wedding anniversary, he and Pat planned amazing vacations every five years for the entire family, a tradition that will never be forgotten. In between family trips to destinations such as Alaska, the Netherlands, Costa Rica, and Ireland, Seymour and Pat enjoyed bicycle trips in Connecticut, New England, and Europe, especially in France and Italy, and traveled all over the world.
Judge Hendel also leaves seven beloved sisters- and brothers-in law, many loving nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and nephews, and an extended beloved Hendel family cousin network.
Donations in Judge Hendel's memory may be made to the Eastern Connecticut Symphony, Temple Emanu-el (Waterford, CT) or to a charity that is meaningful to you.
