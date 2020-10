Or Copy this URL to Share

New London - Judge Seymour L. Hendel, 89, of Waterford, husband of Patricia Hendel, died Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at home.



A graveside service will be conducted at noon Sunday, in Beth El Cemetery, Groton.



A complete obituary will be published in a later edition of The Day.



The Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home of New London is assisting the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store