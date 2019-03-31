|
|
Westerly, R.I. - Shana L. Gumbs, of High Street, Westerly, passed away at her home Monday, Mar. 25, 2019, at the age of 34.
Born in South Kingstown, R.I., she was the beloved daughter of Robert T. Gumbs of Westerly and the late Barbara L. Gumbs.
Shana was a loving mom, daughter and sister who will be dearly missed. In addition to her father, Shana leaves behind her precious son Trevor R. Gumbs of Westerly; her brother Gregory S. Gumbs and his wife Annette of Waterford; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and many cousins.
Funeral service and burial will be private. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly, is in care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Day on Mar. 31, 2019