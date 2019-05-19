Home

BYLES MAC DOUGALL
99 HUNTINGTON ST
New London, CT 06320-6617
(860) 442-0343
Shane Sullivan
Visitation
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
BYLES MAC DOUGALL
99 HUNTINGTON ST
New London, CT 06320-6617
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
12:00 PM
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
1650 CT Route 12
Gales Ferry, CT
Shane Patrick Sullivan


1991 - 2019 Obituary Flowers
Shane Patrick Sullivan Obituary
Gales Ferry - Shane Patrick Sullivan, 27, of Gales Ferry died unexpectedly Wednesday, May 15, 2019. He was born November 16, 1991, in Norwich to Michael P. and Lynn Kotulsky Sullivan. Shane is a graduate of Ledyard High School.

Visitation 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at the Byles New London Memorial Home, 99 Huntington Street, New London. A Mass of Christian Burial Noon Wednesday at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 1650 CT Route 12 in Gales Ferry, burial at Avery Stoddard Cemetery. For more information and directions, please visit www.byles.com. A complete obituary will appear in an upcoming edition of The Day.
Published in The Day on May 19, 2019
