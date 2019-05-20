Home

POWERED BY

Services
Byles Memorial Home - New London
99 Huntington St
New London, CT 06320
860 442 0343
For more information about
Shane Sullivan
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Byles Memorial Home - New London
99 Huntington St
New London, CT 06320
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
12:00 PM
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
1650 CT Route 12
Gales Ferry, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shane Sullivan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shane Patrick Sullivan


1991 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Shane Patrick Sullivan Obituary
Gales Ferry - Shane Patrick Sullivan, 27, of Gales Ferry passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, May 15, 2019. He was born Nov. 16, 1991, in Norwich the beloved son of Michael P. and Lynn A. Kotulsky Sullivan.

Shane was charming, charismatic, and always larger than life. He will be dearly missed by all those whom he touched in life, and his love will live on through us all.

Besides his parents, Shane is survived by two brothers, Brendan Sullivan and Michael Sullivan; and his grandmother, Jean Kotulsky. He was preceded in death by his brother, Colin Sullivan.

Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at the Byles Memorial Home in New London. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 12 p.m. Wednesday at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Gales Ferry, burial at Avery Stoddard Cemetery. For more information and directions, please visit www.byles.com.
Published in The Day on May 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Byles Memorial Home - New London
Download Now