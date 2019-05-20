Gales Ferry - Shane Patrick Sullivan, 27, of Gales Ferry passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, May 15, 2019. He was born Nov. 16, 1991, in Norwich the beloved son of Michael P. and Lynn A. Kotulsky Sullivan.



Shane was charming, charismatic, and always larger than life. He will be dearly missed by all those whom he touched in life, and his love will live on through us all.



Besides his parents, Shane is survived by two brothers, Brendan Sullivan and Michael Sullivan; and his grandmother, Jean Kotulsky. He was preceded in death by his brother, Colin Sullivan.



Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at the Byles Memorial Home in New London. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 12 p.m. Wednesday at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Gales Ferry, burial at Avery Stoddard Cemetery.