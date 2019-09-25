|
|
Canterbury – Shannon J. Pearson, 53, of Canterbury passed away Sept. 17, 2019.
He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Becky Clark Pearson of Canterbury; son Jeffrey Pearson and partner Trish Oman, their two daughters, Ava and Alexa Pearson; daughter Erica Pearson and partner Dakota Kelly and their son Hayden Kelly.
Shannon loved his in-laws, John and Gail Clark, as his own parents. He grew up in Waterford and had a big heart. Shannon was a good businessman; we would always say "he could sell ice to an Eskimo".
He will be sadly missed by many.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to help the family with expenses. https://www.gofundme.com/f/burial-expenses-for-shannon
Published in The Day on Sept. 25, 2019