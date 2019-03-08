|
|
Ledyard - Shantucket Kia Pequot Thomas Daniels, 43, of Groton/Ledyard, passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019. She was born in Yonkers, N.Y. to Sherryle Fields Banks-Thomas and the late Pastor Rev. Dr. Samuel Ephraim Colebut Thomas. She worked at Yale New Haven Hospital and Harbor Village Senior Living Rehab Center.
Shantucket leaves to cherish her memory, husband, Kirk Daniels; sons, Keysean Holland and Jayquan Benson; brother, Samuel (Michelle) Ledbetter and Donyel Edwards; sisters, Cherokee Thomas and Samantha Ledbetter; grandchild, Judah Holland; and a host of relatives and friends. She was predeceased by a brother, Lamont Fields.
A celebration of her life will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019, at the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation Spiritual Center, 938 Shewville Rd, Ledyard, CT 06339. Friends may call from 9 - 10 a.m. Saturday at the spiritual center. Interment will be private. Services by Howard K. Hill Funeral Services, 1287 Chapel St, New Haven, CT 06511. To leave a message of comfort for the Thomas-Daniels family, please visit, www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in The Day on Mar. 8, 2019