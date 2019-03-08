Home

Howard K. Hill Funeral Home
1287 Chapel Street
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 624-4477
Calling hours
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation Spiritual Center
938 Shewville Rd
Ledyard, CT
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation Spiritual Center
938 Shewville Rd
Ledyard, CT
Shantucket Kia Pequot Thomas-Daniels

Shantucket Kia Pequot Thomas-Daniels Obituary
Ledyard - Shantucket Kia Pequot Thomas Daniels, 43, of Groton/Ledyard, passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019. She was born in Yonkers, N.Y. to Sherryle Fields Banks-Thomas and the late Pastor Rev. Dr. Samuel Ephraim Colebut Thomas. She worked at Yale New Haven Hospital and Harbor Village Senior Living Rehab Center.

Shantucket leaves to cherish her memory, husband, Kirk Daniels; sons, Keysean Holland and Jayquan Benson; brother, Samuel (Michelle) Ledbetter and Donyel Edwards; sisters, Cherokee Thomas and Samantha Ledbetter; grandchild, Judah Holland; and a host of relatives and friends. She was predeceased by a brother, Lamont Fields.

A celebration of her life will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019, at the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation Spiritual Center, 938 Shewville Rd, Ledyard, CT 06339. Friends may call from 9 - 10 a.m. Saturday at the spiritual center. Interment will be private. Services by Howard K. Hill Funeral Services, 1287 Chapel St, New Haven, CT 06511. To leave a message of comfort for the Thomas-Daniels family, please visit, www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in The Day on Mar. 8, 2019
