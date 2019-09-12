|
Waterford - Sharon Claire Reeves Parks, 79, passed away Sept. 6, 2019, following a brave and courageous battle with cancer. Sharon was at her home surrounded by the love of her family and a lifetime of cherished memories. Sharon was born Nov. 24, 1939, in New London.
She is predeceased by her husband, Clifford A. Parks Jr.; her parents, George H. Reeves and Carmen M. Benoit Reeves; and her brother George H. Reeves Jr. Sharon is survived by two daughters, Deanna M. DeMaio, of Murrieta, Calif., Cathaleen A. Dahm, of Waterford; two sons, Joseph A. Parks and daughter-in-law Elisa M. Parks, of Lake Elsinore, Calif., and William G. Parks and daughter-in-law Lynn E. Parks of Ledyard; as well as her best friend Virginia Sweat and the Sweat Family of Stonington.
Sharon loved to travel, having been to Europe, Central America, driven across the United States and traveled throughout Alaska. Sharon was happiest when enjoying great food, much of which she prepared herself, and being surrounded by friends and family including her eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Sharon attended Harbor School, was a 1958 graduate of New London High School and attended Middlesex Community College where she majored in Financial Accounting. She was a bookkeeper of a family owned business, Medi-Transit as well as at Greentree Nursing Home, Companion Homemakers and Companions prior to retiring.
Sharon was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and best friend. She was a truly beautiful person and will be sadly missed by all who knew her.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 16, at Saint Joseph's Church, Squire Street, New London, followed by a burial service at St. Mary's Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .
Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. www.neilanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Day on Sept. 12, 2019