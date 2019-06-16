|
North Stonington - Sharon (Linstruth) Dibble, 88, of North Stonington died Friday, June 14, 2019, at the Westerly Hospital. She was predeceased by her husband, James F. Dibble in 2006.
Her family will greet relatives and friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 21, at the Dinoto Funeral Home, 17 Pearl Street, Historic downtown Mystic. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 22, at St. Thomas More Church, 87 Mystic Road, North Stonington. Burial will immediately follow in Elm Grove Cemetery.
A complete obituary will be published in a later edition of the New London Day.
Published in The Day on June 16, 2019
