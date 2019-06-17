North Stonington - Sharon Marie Linstruth Dibble, 88, of North Stonington, passed away June 14, 2019. She was born April 7, 1931, to the late Catherine Bintz Linstruth and Llewellyn Merz (Bun) Linstruth in Carthage, N.Y.





She attended a one-room schoolhouse near her parent's country store in Naumburg, N.Y. until transferring to Lowville Academy for high school, where her high school yearbook listed her as the "Naumburg Juliet". Desirous of escaping the rural confines of Lewis County, Sharon decamped to bohemian Long Island where she graduated from SUNY Farmingdale and found employment as a school district dental hygienist.





She married James Francis Dibble in 1953, in Croghan, N.Y. They settled in Baldwin, N.Y. and started their family. Her idyllic sojourn in cosmopolitan Long Island was cruelly abbreviated when Jim was laid off from Republic Aviation and found work at Electric Boat in Groton, resulting in a move to bucolic North Stonington. Sharon was a homemaker until returning to the workforce, first as the attendance clerk at Wheeler High School, then a receptionist at the Westerly Medical Center before becoming a blood services coordinator for the American Red Cross. Sharon assisted her daughters with grandchild care and enjoyed a wide circle of friends and activities which ranged from church and pilates to enjoying a glass of white zin at various gin mills in and about New London County.





Sharon is survived by her son, Michael of North Stonington, his inamorata Elizabeth Preli; daughter, Amy Daley of Norwich, her husband Bill; daughter, Jane Novak of Pawcatuck; grandchildren, Kaeli and Emily Novak. and Caitlin and Liam Daley; her sister. Linda Runnells of Petal, Miss.; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband of 53 years, James Dibble; and son-in-law, Len Novak.





Calling hours will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 21 at the Dinoto Funeral Home, 17 Pearl Street, Mystic. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 22 at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, Mystic Road, North Stonington. Interment to follow at Elm Grove Cemetery, Mystic.