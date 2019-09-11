|
|
Westerly - Sharon Marie (Riggs) Olean, 64, loving wife for 30 years of Charles "Chuck" Olean, of Doreen Drive, Westerly, passed away at her home Monday, Sept. 9, 2019.
Born in Westerly, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Grace (Sciallaba) Riggs.
Sharon worked in the Retail Dept. for Foxwoods Resort & Casino for many years and was a communicant of Immaculate Conception Church.
In addition to her devoted husband Chuck, she leaves two children, Joseph M. Olean of Kenvil, N.J. and Brittany M. Olean of Griswold; four brothers, James Riggs of Westerly, Charles Riggs of New Jersey, Gary Riggs of Florida and Kevin Riggs of Pawcatuck; several nieces and nephews and her beloved dogs Cyrus and Benny.
Visiting hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, at Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, at Immaculate Conception Church, 111 High St., Westerly. There is no procession from the funeral home to church. Burial will be private.
Published in The Day on Sept. 11, 2019