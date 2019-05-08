Home

Thomas L. Neilan & Sons East Lyme Funeral Home
Sharon Patricia Dwyer


Sharon Patricia Dwyer Obituary
Niantic - Sharon Patricia Dwyer passed away Sunday morning, May 5, 2019 in her sleep. Born Sept. 16, 1956 in Norwich to Constance & William Dwyer. Sharon was the youngest of four children. Though she spent the last 40 years burdened by chronic debilitating illness, to the last she remained cheerful and hopeful.

She was predeceased by her mother Constance Dwyer and her elder brother Keith. She is survived by her father William Dwyer; sister Deborah; brother-in-law Peter Lynch; brother Bill; sister-in-law Doreen Dwyer; niece Taylor Lync;, nephew Ryan Lynch; aunt Sr. Pauleen Sweeney; uncle & aunt Normand & Pat Sweeney.

Arrangements through Neilan & Sons Funeral Home are private.
Published in The Day on May 8, 2019
