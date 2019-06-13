Home

SHAUN R. MCDOUGAL

SHAUN R. MCDOUGAL
IN MEMORIAM In Loving Memory Of SHAUN R. MCDOUGAL June 13, 1981 - January 22, 2017 The moment that you left us our hearts were split in two. One side was filled with memories the other side went with you. We often lay awake at night when the world is fast asleep, and take a walk down memory lane with tears upon our cheeks. Remembering you is easy, we do it everyday but missing you is a heartache that will never go away. We hold you tightly within our hearts and there you will remain; life will go on without you but will never be the same. Happy 38th Birthday Love Forever And Always, Mom, Dad, Destiny and, Kaleb
Published in The Day on June 13, 2019
