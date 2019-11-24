|
Waterford - Shawn E. Beard, 59, of Waterford, formerly of Wallingford, passed away Nov. 20, 2019, after a long illness.
Shawn was born Jan. 27, 1960, in Bainbridge, Md. to Harold S. Beard and Gloria C. Acosta. He rode home from the hospital, held by his six-year-old sister on her lap.
Shawn loved what he loved wholeheartedly, and in spending time with him and reflecting on his way of being in the world, I've found the opportunity to love my own life more fully.
He loved good food. His unrestrained enjoyment of the food on his plate was contagious, even intoxicating, and made me feel like every meal with him was the best I'd ever had.
He loved classical music with his entire being. When he came to visit me, I could always hear him coming, his car speakers exploding with the sounds of his favorite composers. He also created music. When I first met him, about ten years ago, he sent me some digital recordings of classical pieces he had written. They are high-spirited, freedom-seeking, playful, youthful and sensitive, just like he was.
He loved to think and talk about life and philosophical matters. He had a rebellious and inquisitive mind and loved to challenge religious ideologies.
Shawn loved people. He was very sociable. He loved his partner, Sue, and he loved his whole family. People whom he met where impressed with his unhesitating love, warmth and enthusiasm.
Shawn loved to laugh, and to help others laugh. He found a lot of comfort, freedom and inspiration in entertainment. He loved stand-up comedy. He loved funny movies; and he loved perceiving and carving out the humor in all circumstances. He was witty, eloquent, and extraordinarily intelligent, but his unshakeable loyalty to the laughter available in every moment, especially during times of suffering, is what often inspired those around him.
He had a sensitive heart and had the fortitude to express himself with vulnerability and tenderness. He loved all of us beautifully and he is survived by people who love him right back.
He is survived by his partner Susan Golojuch of Wallingford; his mother Gloria Yarhouse of Waterford; his son Jonathan (Lauren) Beard of Lebanon, N.H.; his daughter Aria Webb; sister Jennifer (Dennis) Latz; and his nephews, Erik and Sean Kelly.
The family wishes to thank wholeheartedly all the staff at Greentree Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center of Waterford and Center for Hospice Care Southeast Connecticut of Norwich for their care and compassion.
Services will be private. Donations may be made to the .
Published in The Day on Nov. 24, 2019