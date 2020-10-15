Guilford - Shawn Vincent Ross, 60, of Guilford died Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, after a long illness. Shawn was born to Mary Elizabeth O'Neill Ross and John Vincent Ross Dec. 6, 1959, in Torrance, Calif.
He graduated from Ledyard High School in 1978. While at LHS he played on the soccer team and then joined the cross country and track team after the soccer coach noted his speed. After graduation from high school Shawn joined the U.S. Navy. He served as an Operation Specialist on several destroyers, the last being the USS Conolly. He was stationed out of Norfolk, Va. and so was part of the Atlantic Fleet. Shawn was very proud of his twelve years of service to his country and he especially cherished his time with the Naval War College in Newport, R.I. After leaving the Navy Shawn worked for Ace Security Company as a security guard until his health no longer permitted him to do so. Shawn got to see a great number of places during his time in the Navy which made him unbeatable in any trivia game involving geography. He would always say, "Been there." He loved games of knowledge and trivia and his passion was the game show Jeopardy. Anyone who ever spoke to Shawn will know that his other passion was joke telling. It was actually difficult to have any conversation without him telling at least one joke. He put a smile on many people's faces, even when he was so sick.
Shawn is survived by his sisters, Pamela Ross of Guilford, Mary Barney of Brunswick, Ga; his nephews, Gregory Ross and Robert Barney of Brunswick, Ga.; his nieces, Ashley Ensign of Aurora, Colo, and Katherina Barney of Brunswick, Ga.; as well as his great-nieces, Emily Ross, Mackenzie Ensign and Lennox Ensign; and his great-nephew Andrew Ross. He also leaves his beloved cat Wilson. Shawn was predeceased by his brother Paul.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at St. George Church, 33 Whitfield Street in Guilford. Due to the pandemic guests will need to wear masks and observe social distancing. A live stream of the Mass will be available for those who are unable to attend but still wish to participate. Please go to the St. George home page at: https://stgeorgeguilford.org/
Click on the "Link to Live Mass Streams" found on the home page under Online Resource and wait. Once we go live on our end (5 minutes prior to the start of Mass), you will see a window added to the screen you are on and you will see "Live Now". Please click on that. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to either of Shawn's favorite charities, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
of Memphis, TN or the Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter in Branford, CT.
Shawn's family would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who tried so hard to extend his life and make his life comfortable. The staff at Yale New Haven Hospital, The Veterans Administration Hospital and the VNA of Guilford were all exceptional in the care they provided our brother. In particular we would like to recognize home health aide Gina Depukat, visiting nurse Nicolee Grant, as well as Vicky Chang and Dr. Parul Gandhi of the VA Healthcare Cardiology department. The professionalism, compassion, and kindness with which you treated our brother cannot be overstated. We are forever in your debt.